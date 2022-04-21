Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,360. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

