Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHU. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

