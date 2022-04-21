Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY22 guidance at $5.50-5.80 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

