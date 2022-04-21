Comcast (CMCSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $4,334,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.