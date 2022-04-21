Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4253 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
CCZ traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. Comcast has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $70.00.
