Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 241.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Comerica by 227.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

