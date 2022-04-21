Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 13,582 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45.

On Friday, March 25th, Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

