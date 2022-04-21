Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.00 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.37 ($9.00).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.70 ($7.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 28.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.99. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

