Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%.
Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.
A number of research firms have commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
