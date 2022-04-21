Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.