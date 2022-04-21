Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE:BVN opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.