Comparing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QF Liquidation and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26%

Risk and Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AEye $3.01 million 274.23 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AEye.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AEye beats QF Liquidation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QF Liquidation Company Profile (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The company provides an iDAR platform that offers scanning and automotive reliability; Dynamic Vixels, a sensor data type that combines pixels from 2D cameras with voxels from LiDAR; and artificial intelligence and software definability. Additionally, it offers AE100 Robotic Perception System, a solid state iDAR based product for the autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility markets; and AE200, which is designed to address the need for modular and high-performance sensors that are based on the iDAR platform. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, California.

