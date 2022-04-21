Comparing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,263.64%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 186.87%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Talkspace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Talkspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,116.39 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 2.24 -$62.74 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -129.08% -25.72% Talkspace N/A -42.71% -22.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Talkspace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

