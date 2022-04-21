Comparing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -0.33% -1.31% -0.41% BAB 12.34% 13.12% 8.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings for BJ’s Restaurants and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 6 0 2.42 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $42.42, suggesting a potential upside of 43.83%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than BAB.

Volatility and Risk

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.64 -$3.61 million ($0.17) -173.46 BAB $3.07 million 2.15 $650,000.00 $0.05 18.20

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BAB beats BJ’s Restaurants on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.