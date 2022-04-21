Comparing Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) & Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Azenta 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies U.S. and Azenta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00

Azenta has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Azenta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Azenta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 4.87 -$1.03 million ($0.19) -0.37 Azenta $513.70 million 12.21 $110.75 million $1.72 48.69

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azenta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Azenta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Azenta beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves mining, utilities, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. in December 2020. Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

