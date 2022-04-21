Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -74.86% -51.58% -9.82% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 6.56 -$139.08 million ($1.49) -8.44 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Maison Luxe (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

