Comparing Karat Packaging (KRT) and Its Rivals

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Karat Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Karat Packaging and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karat Packaging
|$364.24 million
|$20.78 million
|17.93
|Karat Packaging Competitors
|$2.32 billion
|$139.30 million
|17.61
Institutional & Insider Ownership
20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Karat Packaging and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karat Packaging
|5.70%
|19.79%
|10.45%
|Karat Packaging Competitors
|3.94%
|3.26%
|5.07%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Karat Packaging and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Karat Packaging
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Karat Packaging Competitors
|116
|676
|796
|43
|2.47
Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.06%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Karat Packaging’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)
Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.
