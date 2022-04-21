Comparing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Weidai (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get OppFi alerts:

7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OppFi and Weidai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 1.01 $25.55 million N/A N/A Weidai $111.02 million 0.13 -$179.00 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OppFi and Weidai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80 Weidai 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 170.19%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Weidai.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Weidai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi N/A 12.27% 2.63% Weidai N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weidai has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats Weidai on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Weidai (Get Rating)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.