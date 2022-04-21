Comparing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) & Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 84.28%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82% Andrea Electronics -22.53% N/A -29.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Andrea Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.27 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.22 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Andrea Electronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors. The company was formerly known as Planet Labs Inc. Planet Labs PBC was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

