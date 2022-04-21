Comparing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

This table compares Viavi Solutions and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.82% 20.49% 8.17% LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 95.46%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.92 $46.10 million ($0.06) -253.50 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.34 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -10.61

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.