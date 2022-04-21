CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires $294,257.25 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,872,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,496.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 112,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,870. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

