Computacenter’s (CCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,160 ($41.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.08) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($37.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,364 ($30.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.31). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,784.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,761.65.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.10), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($927,923.81).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

