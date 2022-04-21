Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $314.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

