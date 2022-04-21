Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 25,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,756. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.