Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.640 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

