Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.46.

CAG opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

