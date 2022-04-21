Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE:CFF traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$1.92. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$77.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

