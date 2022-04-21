Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE:CFF traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$1.92. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$77.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02.

About Conifex Timber (Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

