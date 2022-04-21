ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

