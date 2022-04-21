Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,185. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $2,440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

