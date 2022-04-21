Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

ED opened at $98.41 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.