Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE STZ opened at $258.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,437.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.12. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $259.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.78.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

