Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

CNSWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,745.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,691.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,718.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,391.00 and a one year high of $1,919.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $12.47 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

