ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $140,710.68 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $140,710.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $87,200.50.

On Thursday, February 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 14,407,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,499,654. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.19. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 193,886 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 286,089 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

