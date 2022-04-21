Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. 855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

