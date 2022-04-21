Contrasting ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ARC Resources and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 15.22% 13.92% 7.06% GeoPark 8.87% -63.92% 7.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.49 $627.63 million $1.16 12.71 GeoPark $688.54 million 1.52 $61.13 million $0.99 17.57

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ARC Resources pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 50.67%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than GeoPark.

Summary

ARC Resources beats GeoPark on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

