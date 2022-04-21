Contrasting Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) & Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eutelsat Communications and Schaeffler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 Schaeffler 2 2 3 0 2.14

Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus price target of $12.64, indicating a potential upside of 18.80%. Schaeffler has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than Schaeffler.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A Schaeffler 5.10% 29.09% 5.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Schaeffler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.49 billion 1.65 $255.49 million N/A N/A Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.07 -$484.33 million $1.27 4.80

Eutelsat Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler.

Summary

Schaeffler beats Eutelsat Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications S.A. engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 38 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves broadcasters, companies, telecom operators, individuals, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems. This division serves customers in the mobility, energy and raw materials, production machinery, aerospace, and industrial distribution. The company has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

