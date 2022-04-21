Contrasting Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and China Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.88 $29.10 million $0.10 22.70 China Natural Resources $1.05 million 19.93 $3.92 million N/A N/A

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taseko Mines and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 8.46% 13.48% 3.98% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats China Natural Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

