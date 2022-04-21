CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.00.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

