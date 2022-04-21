Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
