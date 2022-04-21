Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. BCE has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.