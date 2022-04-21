Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.93%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $19,635,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.