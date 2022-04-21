Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -652.00. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,375. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

