Cormark Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$86.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.85.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.91. The company had a trading volume of 504,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. The company has a market cap of C$37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

