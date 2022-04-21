Cormark Weighs in on Superior Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The company has a market cap of C$132.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

About Superior Gold (Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.