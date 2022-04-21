Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTRA. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 50,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,246,309. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

