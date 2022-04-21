Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-2.78 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

