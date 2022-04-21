Cowen Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $230.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 187,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,586. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

