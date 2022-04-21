Cowen Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.96.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.82. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.73. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 463.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 189.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,984,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

