Cowen Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $497.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.04.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $385.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.96. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

