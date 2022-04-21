Cowen Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.26.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $130.36 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $231.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

