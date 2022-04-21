Cowen Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $642.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.86.
ANTM stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $529.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $532.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.51.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
