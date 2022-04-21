Cowen Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $642.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.86.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $529.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $532.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.51.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.