Cowen Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $735.48.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $12.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.10. 7,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.73.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

